Este martes se ha sorteado el orden de acactuación de las finales del concurso juvenil e infantil., La primera, que se celebra este domingo 28 de enero, consta de once agrupaciones y la abre la comparsa ‘Con más cuentos que Calleja’. Por su parte, la infantil tendrá lugar el domingo 4 de febrero y será la comparsa ‘Desastrévete’ la primera en actuar.
El orden de la final del concurso juvenil:
COMPARSA CON MAS CUENTOS QUE CALLEJA
CHIRIGOTA AQUÍ NO HAY QUIEN VIVA, MAMA
COMPARSA EL GUARDIÁN DE LOS MARES DE CÁDIZ
CUARTETO PONEN EL YATE A PUNTO
CHIRIGOTA LOS CRISTOBITAS
CORO LOS EMISARIOS
Descanso
COMPARSA LA PERLA DE OCCIDENTE
CHIRIGOTA LOS 8 PESAOS
COMPARSA ¡DE AQUÍ NOS DESPEDIMOS!
CHIRIGOTA A LA POZIMA VA LA VENZIDA
CORO CAZASONRISAS
El orden de la final del concurso infantil:
COMPARSA DESASTRÉVETE
CHIRIGOTA LOS MONSTRUITOS
CUARTETO LOS QUE VEN LLOVER Y LLORAN
COMPARSA LA-KALETA
CHIRIGOTA UN AÑO DÁNDOLE VUELTAS AL TIPO
Descanso
COMPARSA EL DESGUACE
CHIRIGOTA LA CHIRIGOTA DE LA ILUSIÓN
CUARTETO LOS INOXIDABLES
COMPARSA CANTA
CHIRIGOTA CON USTEDES EMPEZÓ TODO